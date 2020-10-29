Police seek parents of missing 1-year-old found outside by Uber driver

Police are looking for the parents of a baby boy who an Uber driver found alone outside last night in Scarborough.

Police say the concerned driver found the boy wearing a blue t-shirt and diaper in the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court around 3 a.m., as temperatures dipped into the single digits. Police shared these images of the boy:

CHILD FOUND:<br>Markham Rd + Cougar Crt<br>*3 am *<br>- A 1-year-old boy has been located<br>- We are trying to locate his parents<br>- He is in good health <br>- He is being attended by officers<br>- Anyone with info please call 416 808-4300<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2049826?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2049826</a><br>^dh <a href="https://t.co/rR9P34jZnr">pic.twitter.com/rR9P34jZnr</a> —@TPSOperations

Const. David Hopkinson said paramedics checked the boy over and he's doing fine. Officers at the local division, where he's being taken care of for now, said the boy's "very cheerful," Hopkinson said.

It's unclear how long the boy was outside or how he wound up outside in the area, which features a number of high-rise apartment buildings and businesses.

Hopkinson said anyone who knows the parents should contact them, or police, as soon as possible.