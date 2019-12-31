Multiple vehicles catch fire at Scarborough auto body shop

Crews battled several vehicle fires at an autobody shop in Scarborough early Tuesday.

A call came into Toronto Fire Service around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a garage on fire on Birchmount Road near Finch Avenue E.

Toronto Fire Services District Chief Stephan Powell said that when crews arrived they found four vehicles engulfed in flames.

"There was gas leaking from some of the cars," he told CBC Toronto.

The fires were knocked down quickly and no injuries were reported.

Three other vehicles were damaged by heat exposure, Powell added.

Police are on scene trying to determine whether the fires are suspicious, said Const. Caroline de Kloet.