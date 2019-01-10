Woman found dead in Scarborough apartment building identified as Lorraine Kerubo Ogoti

Toronto police have identified the victim in what is being considered a possible murder-suicide as Lorraine Kerubo Ogoti.

The 30-year-old woman was found dead in an eighth-floor unit at a Scarborough apartment building Tuesday afternoon. A 40-year-old man was found dead on the ground outside the building.

That man has been identified as Mowlid Hassan. A post-mortem exam found his cause of death to be blunt-force trauma.

Toronto police say they are considering the deaths of two people in Scarborough on Tuesday as a possible murder-suicide. (Kelda Yuen/CBC) Police were called to the Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East around 2:15 p.m. after multiple 911 calls for unknown trouble.

That's where they say Kerubo Ogoti had been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are not looking for any other suspects.

Police haven't said if the pair were in a relationship. Officer said earlier this week they will also look at whether there was a history of police calls to the address.

Kerubo Ogoti's death marks Toronto's second homicide of the year. The first, the death of 34-year-old Ian Dyer, also took place in the Scarborough Junction.

Dyer died early Sunday of an single stab wound. A 34-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in that case.