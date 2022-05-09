Two in hospital after early morning fire at Scarborough apartment

Two people are in hospital following a fire in a Scarborough high-rise apartment building on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at 10 Glen Everest Rd. near Wynnview Court and Kingston Road just before 3 a.m. The fire occurred on the fifth floor of a 17-storey building, police said.

Toronto Fire confirmed two patients were hospitalized but the extent of their injuries are not yet known.

The fire also caused damage to adjacent units on the fifth floor.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.