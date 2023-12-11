A woman and two children were found in critical condition at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night, according to Toronto police.

Officers responded to the building near Kennedy and Ellesmere Roads around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, following reports that a woman had fallen from a balcony.



When police arrived, they found the woman outside the building, said Insp. Jeff Bangild. Officers went into the apartment and found two children — who Bangild described as toddlers — without a pulse but bearing no visible signs of injuries.

Bangild said there is no physical evidence to suggest how the children became unconcious and stopped breathing.

"This is going to take some time for us to continue with the investigation, to determine the cause as to what led to these incidents this evening," he said.

He said the woman, who police believe is related to the children, and the two toddlers are still in critical condition at a hospital.

Toronto paramedics told CBC Toronto that the woman is likely in her early 30s.

Police say there are no suspects in relation to the incident, and ask anyone with information to contact authorities.