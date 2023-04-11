2 injured following downtown scaffolding collapse

Two people have been injured after scaffolding fell off a building in downtown Toronto Tuesday afternoon, police say.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at a building under construction near Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard.

One woman sustained a minor leg injury. A second person also received minor injuries.

The debris also took out a street light, according to police.

As a result, Spadina Avenue has been closed northbound from Bremner Boulevard to Blue Jays Way, police say.

The off-ramp from the westbound Gardiner Expressway to northbound Spadina has also been temporarily closed. TTC tracks are not impacted.