3 men injured in scaffolding collapse downtown

Three men are in hospital after a scaffolding collapse at a construction site downtown.

The incident occurred near the corner of Lake Shore Boulevard W. and Bathurst Street shortly before 7 a.m.

According to police, a broken platform led to the collapse and three workers fell as a result.

Paramedics said two of the men sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries, while the third sustained more moderate injuries. One of the workers broke his leg, police said.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour will be investigating.