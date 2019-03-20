Skip to Main Content
3 men injured in scaffolding collapse downtown

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating

Nicole Martin · CBC News ·
The construction site where three workers were injured following a scaffolding collapse. (Martin Trainor (CBC))

Three men are in hospital after a scaffolding collapse at a construction site downtown. 

The incident occurred near the corner of Lake Shore Boulevard W. and Bathurst Street shortly before 7 a.m.

According to police, a broken platform led to the collapse and three workers fell as a result. 

Paramedics said two of the men sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries, while the third sustained more moderate injuries. One of the workers broke his leg, police said. 

The Ontario Ministry of Labour will be investigating.

