Man in his 20s accidentally falls to his death off Scaroborugh bridge

Toronto police say a man in his 20s is dead after he fell off a bridge in Scarborough late Saturday night.

Police said they received a call at about 11:30 p.m. that a man accidentally fell through a gap in the bridge on Kingston Road over Colonel Danforth Park.

They said a friend of the man called 911 and said he fell where there was an opening on the bridge by accident.

Police said the man was found unconscious and not breathing and was pronounced dead on scene shortly after.

The incident has not been deemed suspicious and police don't believe intoxication was a factor.