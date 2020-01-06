Scarborough's golden boy Akil Thomas welcomed home after winning world junior championship

Akil Thomas scored only one goal during the entire world junior hockey tournament, but it was the goal that mattered the most: the game winner in the gold-medal game for Team Canada Sunday.

The Scarborough native, who plays for the Niagara Falls Icedogs of the Ontario Hockey League and celebrated his 20th birthday just days before the gold-medal game, was welcomed home at Toronto's Pearson International Airport Monday.



Thomas played on the fourth line of Team Canada's World Junior championship squad and had about five minutes of ice time during the game — but he made the most of it by scoring to make it 4-3 for Canada over Russia near the end of the third period.

"It's overwhelming to be honest," said Thomas after he and other Team Canada players touched down at Pearson.

"It really hasn't sunk in. I think it will soon, but for now it's just crazy."

WATCH | Thomas goal cements world junior gold for Canada:

Akil Thomas scored with less than 4 minutes left in regulation, as Canada beat Russia 4-3 to win the world junior championship gold medal. 1:04

However, it likely started to feel real for Canada's newest hockey heroes when they walked through the arrival gates to see their biggest fans cheering for them.

Proud family

"I'm so proud of him. He worked hard for this. He deserves it," said his mom, Akilah Thomas. She welcomed her son home with two dozen family members and friends holding handmade signs.

Fresh off their World Juniors triumph, Ontario based-players Nico Daws, Ty Dellandrea, Jamie Drysdale, Aidan Dudas, Barrett Hayton, Connor McMichael and Liam Foudy got a resounding welcome home as well.



However, it was Thomas who got the loudest cheers.

Isaac Dixon,10, waits with family and friends for the return of his cousin Akil Thomas at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Monday.

One of his youngest supporters was his cousin, 10-year-old Isaac Dixon.

"I was just really excited. I told him, 'Thank you for bringing home the gold medal and I love you,'" Isaac told CBC News.

Thomas's mother says she hopes her son inspires kids in a positive way.

"I want other kids to know that whatever your dream level, whatever your vision is, you can do it," she said.

Turns out that influence is already being felt at a rink in Etobicoke, where younger players from Thomas's old team, the Toronto Marlboros, are hoping to one day follow in his footsteps.

Inspiring the next generation

"It's just exciting to know it's been through my team so maybe I can get the chance to do that one day," said Paul Ludwanski, a member of the Marlboros Minor Midget AAA team.

Steve Devine coached Thomas when he played for the team a few years ago. He says Thomas was a great player to be around.

"He was a role model teammate. He was such a good kid and just a pleasure to coach," said Devine.



Four other players on the world junior team once played with the Toronto Marlboros but Thomas seems to be having the largest impact at the moment.

Toronto Marlboro's Minor Midget AAA captain Isaiah George says he's inspired by former Marlboro player Akil Thomas. (Angelina King)

Thomas is one of few people of colour on his team, just like one of the Marlboros' current captains, 15-year-old Isaiah George.

"I look up to him. When I see some of the other guys, it makes me proud, happy," he said.

Thomas's mother Akilah says she's grateful her son can set an example for others to pursue their dreams no matter who they are.

"This is Canada, we're like the United Colors of Benetton and so is he. We won this."