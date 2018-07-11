Police chief responds to battle with union over spate of deadly shootings
Chief Mark Saunders said he believes he still has the confidence of his officers
Toronto's police chief believes he still has the confidence of his force despite growing criticism from the police union and some officers amid a spate of gun violence in the city.
Mark Saunders said Wednesday that his handling of the service's modernization effort has not led to a reduction in the number of officers on patrol during the critical five-hour window between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., when most shootings occur.
His breakdown of the number of frontline officers working during that time was a response to claims from a union executive that reduced staffing levels have directly contributed to a deadly summer in Toronto.
The TPA, the union that represents Toronto police officers, has long maintained ongoing changes within the service — which includes a redeployment of existing resources — has made "proactive" policing more difficult.
Last week, a veteran officer penned a letter to Mayor John Tory in which he blamed Tory for cancelling the Toronto Anti-Violence Intervention Strategy (TAVIS) in 2016, which the author says deprived police of a crucial tool in keeping violent street gangs at bay.
The officer also referred to Saunders as a "puppet on a string" being pulled by Tory.
The letter was covered widely in the media and drew immediate ire from Tory, who accused union president Mike McCormack of co-ordinating its release.
In an interview with Metro Morning on Wednesday morning, Saunders said the force recently developed a revamped strategy to clamp down on gun violence in the city. Details will be released in the coming weeks, he said.