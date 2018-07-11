Toronto's police chief believes he still has the confidence of his force despite growing criticism from the police union and some officers amid a spate of gun violence in the city.

Mark Saunders said Wednesday that his handling of the service's modernization effort has not led to a reduction in the number of officers on patrol during the critical five-hour window between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., when most shootings occur.

His breakdown of the number of frontline officers working during that time was a response to claims from a union executive that reduced staffing levels have directly contributed to a deadly summer in Toronto.

The TPA, the union that represents Toronto police officers, has long maintained ongoing changes within the service — which includes a redeployment of existing resources — has made "proactive" policing more difficult.

Last week, a veteran officer penned a letter to Mayor John Tory in which he blamed Tory for cancelling the Toronto Anti-Violence Intervention Strategy (TAVIS) in 2016, which the author says deprived police of a crucial tool in keeping violent street gangs at bay.

The officer also referred to Saunders as a "puppet on a string" being pulled by Tory.

The letter was covered widely in the media and drew immediate ire from Tory, who accused union president Mike McCormack of co-ordinating its release.

In an interview with Metro Morning on Wednesday morning, Saunders said the force recently developed a revamped strategy to clamp down on gun violence in the city. Details will be released in the coming weeks, he said.