Chief Mark Saunders talks defunding the police, taking a knee amid protests on Metro Morning
Toronto·New

The outgoing chief says the city's not in a position to defund its police force on Thursday. You can listen to the full interview here.

The chief announced he will be retiring from his post at the end of next month

CBC News ·
Chief Mark Saunders is leaving the Toronto Police Service after more than five years in the top job. He is the city's first-ever Black police chief. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Chief Mark Saunders said Toronto's not in a position to defund its police force during an interview with CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

Many demonstrators have called for that in recent weeks, while two city councillors are already pushing a motion to cut 10 per cent of the service's budget.

"If you're going to take certain things away from us, you have to build the right response first," Saunders said on Thursday morning.

The chief, who this week announced plans to retire at the end of July, spoke about a number of other issues as well, including how he talks to his own children about to do if they're stopped by police and his move to take a knee during protests against anti-Black racism.

After five years leading Toronto's police service, Chief Mark Saunders announced his resignation this week. Ismaila Alfa speaks with Chief Saunders about his legacy with Toronto police, the conversation around policing that's now taking place in this city and around the world, and what he thinks still needs to change. 12:42

