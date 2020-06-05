Chief Mark Saunders talks defunding the police, taking a knee amid protests on Metro Morning
The chief announced he will be retiring from his post at the end of next month
Chief Mark Saunders said Toronto's not in a position to defund its police force during an interview with CBC Radio's Metro Morning.
Many demonstrators have called for that in recent weeks, while two city councillors are already pushing a motion to cut 10 per cent of the service's budget.
"If you're going to take certain things away from us, you have to build the right response first," Saunders said on Thursday morning.
The chief, who this week announced plans to retire at the end of July, spoke about a number of other issues as well, including how he talks to his own children about to do if they're stopped by police and his move to take a knee during protests against anti-Black racism.
You can listen to the full interview here:
For more on Saunders' decision to leave Toronto police, check out these links.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.