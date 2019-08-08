Toronto police chief addressing recent wave of gun violence
Toronto is on track to set a new record for total shootings and victims
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders is addressing the city's recent wave of gun violence at a news conference this morning.
You can watch his remarks above starting at 10:30 a.m.
Police have responded to numerous shootings in the past week, including a violent Simcoe Day long weekend that left 17 people with gunshot injuries as a result of 14 separate shootings.
The incidents have continued into the work week, including three shootings in one Scarborough neighbourhood since Tuesday.
Saunders previously said the force would send "additional resources" to areas where an increased police presence may deter gunplay.
Mayor John Tory has also renewed his calls for a city-wide handgun ban.
"When this kind of thing happens in a concentrated way, it's very frustrating, angering and sad," Tory said earlier this week.
According to police statistics, Toronto is on pace to set a new annual record for total shooting incidents and victims.
The 2019 total would surpass all other years of publicly available data, which stretches to 2004.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.