Toronto police chief addressing recent wave of gun violence

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders is addressing the city's recent wave of gun violence at a news conference this morning.

You can watch his remarks above starting at 10:30 a.m.

Police have responded to numerous shootings in the past week, including a violent Simcoe Day long weekend that left 17 people with gunshot injuries as a result of 14 separate shootings.

The incidents have continued into the work week, including three shootings in one Scarborough neighbourhood since Tuesday.

Saunders previously said the force would send "additional resources" to areas where an increased police presence may deter gunplay.

Mayor John Tory has also renewed his calls for a city-wide handgun ban.

"When this kind of thing happens in a concentrated way, it's very frustrating, angering and sad," Tory said earlier this week.

According to police statistics, Toronto is on pace to set a new annual record for total shooting incidents and victims.

The 2019 total would surpass all other years of publicly available data, which stretches to 2004.