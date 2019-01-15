Saudi teen granted asylum in Canada to speak publicly in Toronto today

A Saudi teenager whose flight from her allegedly abusive family captured global attention will give a public statement in Toronto this morning.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, was granted asylum in Canada after her plight was captured on social media.

She ran from her family while visiting Kuwait and flew to Bangkok, then barricaded herself in an airport hotel room and tweeted that she feared for her life if she returned home.

Mohammed — she has dropped al-Qunun from her name because her family has disowned her — alleges her father was physically abusive to her and tried to force her into an arranged marriage.

A Saudi teen who arrived in Canada after fleeing her family says she needed to risk her life in order to live freely and be independent, and is very happy to be here. Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, says she never thought there was even a one per cent chance that she would be able to come to Canada, or that people would be talking about her story around the world. 4:35

Mohammed's case was fast tracked by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which asked Canada to take her in as a refugee.

When the young woman arrived in Toronto on Saturday morning, she was greeted by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.