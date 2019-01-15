Saudi teen granted asylum in Canada says she's one of the lucky ones

A Saudi teen whose flight from her allegedly abusive family captured global attention says she intends to fight for the freedom of women around the world.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, said Tuesday the fact she was able to leave Saudi Arabia and settle in Canada, arriving in Toronto on the weekend, makes her one of the lucky ones.

She said many women in her home country are not independent and depend on permission from male guardians for most aspects of their life.

She also hopes to lead an independent but private life now that she has settled here.

Mohammed — she has dropped al-Qunun from her name because her family has disowned her — alleges her father was physically abusive to her and tried to force her into an arranged marriage.

After barricading herself in a Bangkok airport hotel room and tweeting that she feared for her life if she returned home, Canada granted a request to give her asylum.