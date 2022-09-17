Student dies following Monday's shooting at auto body shop in Milton

Another victim in Monday's shooting at an auto body shop in Milton has died, Halton Regional Police say.

Satwinder Singh, 28, an international student from India, died in Hamilton General Hospital, police said in a news release on Saturday. Singh was working part-time at MK Auto Repairs at the time of shooting.

His family and friends were by his side, police added.

"This is heartbreaking news for our community which hasn't even begun to heal from Monday's traumatic events," Halton Regional Police Service Chief Stephen Tanner said in the release.

"I urge everyone to reach out and ask for help if they need it."

MK Auto Repairs owner Shakeel Ashraf, 38, was also killed in Monday's shooting.

Police said they are expressing "heartfelt condolences" to the family and friends of the victims, and the communities impacted by "this horrible tragedy."

The shooting rampage started in Mississauga, leaving left Toronto Police Const. Andrew Hong, 48, dead. In Milton, where the shooting continued, two other people were injured.

Investigators have identified Sean Petrie, 40, as the suspect in all the shootings. Police later shot Petrie dead in a Hamilton Cemetery, according to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.