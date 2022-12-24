What to expect from the storm on Saturday: Strong winds, blowing snow, slightly better conditions

More blustery weather is expected in Toronto on Saturday as part of a major winter storm, but Environment Canada says conditions are likely to be an improvement over Friday.

Environment Canada officially ended its winter storm warning for the city shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, replacing it with a less severe weather advisory.

Strong winds and blowing snow will continue but the snow is expected to taper off to flurries in the afternoon, according to the forecast. It will be quite cold, however, and Torontonians will have bundle up to stay warm.

"It's still not going to be very pleasant outside," Monica Vaswani, lead meteorologist for Environment Canada, told CBC Toronto on Friday.

Saturday will be better than Friday, but not by much, she said.

"Saturday is expected still to be, unfortunately, not ideal for travel, given the fact that there could still be some blowing snow out on the roads and given the fact that we'll still have accumulating snow. That being said, conditions will slightly improve on Saturday relative to what was experienced on Friday."

Strong winds are expected to ease by early Sunday.

The forecast on Saturday calls for:

Light snow that is expected to end near noon, then a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. There will be blowing snow. Snowfall amounts could be two to four centimetres.

Strong winds with gusts up to 70 km/h all day and into the evening.

The high temperature is expected to be – 6 C.

Wind chill values will make the weather feel like – 21 in the morning and – 15 in the afternoon.

At night, the forecast on Saturday calls for flurries and blowing snow, strong winds gusting up to 60 km/h. The temperature is expected to remain steady at – 6 C, but the wind chill will make it feel like – 15.

Vaswani said the snow on Saturday will be lake-effect snow coming off Georgian Bay and Lake Huron. Some drifting snow is possible and the snow could accumulate.

Areas north and east of Toronto, including York and Durham regions, could see snow squalls from Georgian Bay. Snowfall amounts in those areas could be five to 10 centimetres by Sunday morning.

As for winds, they will remain gusty throughout Saturday, into the evening and into Sunday morning. Any relief from the winds will be early Sunday, she said.

The forecast on Sunday calls for:

A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries.

It will be windy.

A high temperature of – 4 C and a low temperature of –10.

Travel conditions will still require "attention on the roads" because there could be low visibility on the roads at times, she added.

She urged people to heed weather watches and warnings on the weekend.

Shoppers make their way to their cars amid blowing snow at an east-end Toronto grocery store parking lot on Dec. 23, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

'This storm is particularly strong'

Vaswani said the winter storm is combining falling snow with strong winds and the intensity of the storm makes it unusual.

"This storm is particularly strong," she said.

"I, myself, in about 10 years of experience, haven't really seen a storm produce such widespread strong winds in the province of Ontario and then additionally blizzard-like conditions."

The storm for Toronto is expected to be over by Monday morning. The low pressure system is heading in a northeastern direction into Quebec, she said.

On Friday, the storm made travel difficult because there were strong winds and blowing snow all day and into the evening. The temperature also dropped during the day.

Vaswani said it will be a white Christmas, with the definition of a white Christmas being two centimetres of snow on the ground.

