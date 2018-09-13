Blaming Doug Ford, High Park Coun. Sarah Doucette bows out of municipal election
Doucette likely would have squared off against another incumbent, Gord Perks
Coun. Sarah Doucette says she won't seek re-election in the upcoming municipal election — and she's blaming Premier Doug Ford's planned council cut.
Doucette has represented the current Ward 13, Parkdale-High Park, since 2010, but says she's not interested in serving on a 25-ward council.
"It's not, to be honest, a job I want," she told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Thursday.
Doucette said the change would pile on work to the point where she was no longer directly in touch with community members.
"I came in as a grassroots activist … working in the community," she said.
Doucette would likely square off against Coun. Gord Perks in the municipal election — "Oh I would have beat him," she said, laughing — who she considers a "dear friend."
If Perks wins, Doucette said she expects him and the rest of council to face rocky times in their dealings with Ford's government.
"We know what he wants to do. Now, unfortunately, he's capable of doing these vindictive things he threatened to do when he was a councillor," she said.
Doucette joins a number of incumbent councillors who say they aren't running again (although, nominations aren't expected to close until next week.) Those councillors include:
- Coun. Glenn de Baeremaeker.
- Coun. Janet Davis.
- Coun. Josh Colle.
- Coun. Mary-Margaret McMahon
- Coun. Justin Di Ciano.
Several other councillors who were appointed this term are also not running again.
