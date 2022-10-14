Environmentalist Sarah Climenhaga speaks with Metro Morning about her mayoral run
CBC Radio's Metro Morning will speak with a number of mayor candidates this week in the leadup to the Oct. 24 election. Today, host Ismaila Alfa talks with Sarah Climenhaga about her vision for the city.
Mayoral candidates set to take to take part in board of trade debate later Monday
- This story will be updated with details from the interview later Monday.
There's just one week left before Toronto goes to the polls and CBC Radio's Metro Morning is hosting several mayoral candidates this week to hear about their vision for the city.
The first was Sarah Climenhaga, an environmentalist who is running for a second time.
She spoke with host Ismaila Alfa at 7:13 a.m. ET.
Later Monday, Climenhaga will join the second of two major debates scheduled for the campaign trail. That debate, organized by the Toronto Region Board of Trade, will also feature candidates Gil Penalosa, John Tory, Chloe Brown and Stephen Punwasi.
In total, there are 31 people running for mayor — comprising by far the longest list on your ballot. They are:
- Blake Acton
- Avraham Arrobas
- Darren Atkinson
- Chloe Brown
- Drew Buckingham
- Elvira Caputolan
- Kevin Clarke
- Sarah Climenhaga
- Phillip D'Cruze
- Cory Deville
- Alexey Efimovskikh
- Isabella Gamk
- Arjun Gupta
- Peter Handjis
- Robert Hatton
- Monowar Hossain
- Soaad Hossain
- Khadijah Jamal
- Kris Langenfeld
- John Letonja
- Tony Luk
- Ferin Malek
- Gil Penalosa
- Stephen Punwasi
- D!ONNE Renée
- Kyle Schwartz
- Knia Singh
- Sandeep Srivastava
- John Tory
- Reginald Tull
- Jack Yan