Santa's coming to town. Here's what you need to know about Sunday's parade

You'll soon hear those sleigh bells jingling as the Santa Claus Parade is coming to town on Sunday.

Santa and his reindeer will be joined by giant candy canes, marching bands and even the Toronto Raptors mascot.

But this year, the parade will be travelling down a new route.

It begins at 12:30 p.m. by Bloor Street East and Parliament Street before heading west on Bloor.

The parade will turn south at University Avenue, east on Wellington Street West, south on Yonge Street and east on Front Street East. It will end at the St. Lawrence Market.

Santa is coming to town this weekend. This Sunday is the annual Santa Claus parade Toronto. Here's a sneak peek at some of the floats you can expect this year. <a href="https://t.co/fGQCirc3rj">pic.twitter.com/fGQCirc3rj</a> —@CBCToronto

Parents and children will be able to get to the parade from several TTC subway stations:

Sherbourne.

Bloor-Yonge.

Bay.

St. George.

Museum.

Queen's Park.

St. Patrick.

Osgoode.

Queen.

King.

In addition, there's a designated accessibility viewing area for the parade at University and College streets. Parade-goers can also stay warm inside a number of landmarks along the route:

Hudson's Bay Centre.

Royal Ontario Museum.

St. Lawrence Market.

Luckily, the weather outside won't be frightful. The forecast is calling for sunny skies on Sunday with a high of 2 C.

Road, TTC closures

There will be a number of rolling road closures along the parade route starting at 7 a.m. and ending at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Bloor Street East, from Parliament Street to Broadview Avenue.

Bloor Street East, from Sherbourne Street to Parliament Street.

Bloor Street West/East, from St. George Street to Sherbourne Street.

Avenue Road/Queen's Park, from Davenport Road to College Street.

University Avenue, from College Street to Dundas Street.

Wellington Street, from University Avenue to Jarvis Street.

Front Street, from Bay Street to Jarvis Street.

Front Street, from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street.

There's also a TTC closure this weekend.

On Saturday, Line 1 between St. Clair West and King stations will be closed all day as crews work on signal upgrades.

Shuttle buses will be running during the closure, according to the TTC.