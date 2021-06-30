Peel police arrest 3rd suspect in alleged murder of Brampton woman

Peel police have arrested a third suspect for the alleged murder of a 56-year-old Brampton woman last year.

The 28-year-old man from London, Ont. was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sangita Sharma, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Two other men, also from London, face first-degree murder charges in relation to her death.

On Aug. 13, 2020, a family member found Sharma inside a garage of a Brampton home suffering from a gunshot wound, reported police. She later died at a local hospital.

After a lengthy investigation, Peel police arrested the first 19-year-old suspect on June 4. A few weeks later, with the help of the RCMP, the second 22-year-old suspect was arrested in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Peel police's deputy chief Nick Milinovich said in the release that the "complex investigation" continues.

Police are asking anyone with information, dashcam or video footage to to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 3205, or call Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.