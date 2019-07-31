The province is launching an inquest into the death of Sammy Yatim, an 18-year-old who died after being shot eight times by Toronto police Const. James Forcillo on a streetcar in 2013.

Dr. David Cameron will preside as inquest coroner and Michael Blain will be counsel to the coroner. A coroner's inquest is mandatory in cases like these.

The recommendations that come from coroner's inquests in Ontario aren't legally binding. The jury does not assign blame, but instead suggests policy and procedural changes various agencies can make to prevent future deaths.

Yatim was shot after police were called to a streetcar where he had exposed himself and was brandishing a knife.

Forcillo, one of the first officers to arrive, fired three initial shots, which caused Yatim to fall to the floor of the streetcar. Forcillo then fired six more times.

The former Toronto police officer was convicted of attempted murder, and after a complicated journey through the legal system, is now serving a six-year sentence.

Sgt. Dusan Dan Pravica tasered Yatim shortly after he had been shot.

Pravica was facing a police disciplinary tribunal misconduct charge, but it was withdrawn last week.