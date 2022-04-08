Toronto police officer acquitted in gang sex assault case now charged with assault

A Toronto police officer who was acquitted in a high-profile gang sexual assault trial has now been charged with assault in a separate incident.

Const. Sameer Kara, 39, has been suspended with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act.

Police say they were called about an assault in the Dundas Street and Keele Street area around 5:10 a.m. Thursday, where a man allegedly hit a woman during a dispute.

No one was taken to hospital, they say.

Kara, who has been with the force for 13 years, was not on duty at the time of the incident.

He was arrested and is expected to appear in court on May 19, police said in a news release Friday.