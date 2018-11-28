Volunteer shortage takes toll on Salvation Army holiday kettle campaign in Burlington

The familiar sound of bells alerting passersby to the holiday kettles is facing a snag this year, at least in Burlington.

Salvation Army kettle coordinator, Major Bob Speakman, says the army is being affected by attrition due to age.

"We have great volunteers in Burlington but some are getting older. Actually, quite a few are getting older and the places we're having trouble getting volunteers mainly are in places that are not necessarily malls — they're a little less comfortable," he told CBC Toronto.

"Right now, I can't fill, like, the LCBOs and other stores. So there're locations that either aren't full all day or they aren't full in sections of the day — large sections ... This year I have more gaps and more kettles that I just can't put out."

Salvation Army Major Bob Speakman says the Christmas kettle campaign in Burlington needs volunteers. (Darek Zdzienicki/CBC)

Speakman said the Salvation Army has lost a lot of steady volunteers and it's proving rather difficult to find people.

But he's hopeful that with Christmas mere weeks away, some volunteers will come forward.

He is also very optimistic that people will support the campaign.

"We've never not reached our goal, and so I believe that as we did last year and the year before, the people of Burlington will give generously and we'll meet our goal."

First-time volunteer Anika Wilfred, a Grade 12 student, said she has always admired the work of the Salvation Army and had no hesitation when the opportunity arose for her to give of her time.

"It's a household name for every Canadian. Everybody knows of the Salvation Army, she told CBC Toronto.

"I think it's really important that we, as a society, pitch in as much as we can and help people that aren't as fortunate as we are."

First-time volunteer Anika Wilfred, a Grade 12 student. (Darek Zdzienicki/CBC)

The Salvation Army's Christmas kettle campaign is one of Canada's largest and most recognizable annual charitable events, according to their website.

In addition to the critical fundraising impact of the campaign, the holiday kettles boost the Army's visibility and awareness. There are more than 2,000 kettle locations across Canada that support a wide range of Salvation Army programs.