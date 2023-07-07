Step, turn, dance, repeat: Salsa on St. Clair celebrates its 19th year

If you hear the stepping of heels and the sounds of Latin music filtering through the air this weekend and you're in Toronto's Hillcrest Village — you're not going crazy.

You're listening to the sounds of TD Salsa on St. Clair, one of the largest Latin dance festivals in Canada. The two-day event begins Saturday at noon until 10 p.m. and picks up again Sunday at noon until 8 p.m. The festival takes over midtown Toronto along St. Clair Avenue West, from Winona Drive to Christie Street, which will be closed for the weekend.

The fiesta has been running for over 18 years and celebrates Latino culture, music, art, and cuisine. It also features salsa dancers putting on performances and teaching lessons.

"Hundreds of thousands of people take over the street," said Camila Gonzalez, the festival's ambassador.

"The crazy part is that you all kind of end up forming this massive crowd. You don't know where the dancing starts and when it stops and you're listening to the music and your body just starts moving."

Camila Gonzalez has been attending the festival since she was a little girl. She is this year's festival ambassador. (Darek Zdzienicki/CBC)

Gonzalez has been attending the festival since she was a child with her family. She says she's always been passionate about her culture and heritage, and wanted to bring it to the mainstream.

"Now being an ambassador and being able to be on that stage and talking to hundreds of thousands of people about my culture, it really is a privilege. It's an honour."

Gonzalez says the festival is about integration, not just among Latinos, but also Toronto's large, multicultural community.

"Everyone would come out no matter what culture they were part of," she said. "I think that's what makes this festival so special. They get a taste of what it's like to be Latino, you get to listen to our music, to taste our food."

Can't dance? There's a lesson for that

While the event invites Torontonians from all backgrounds to take in the festival, for those who can't salsa, fear not. In addition to performances, many Latin dance schools will be holding free lessons throughout the weekend.

Jocelyn Azarcon has been dancing since 1993, and has been the CEO of Soul2Sole Latin Dance Company for 23 years. She says her company will be situated near St. Clair West and Arlington Avenue.

"We'll be offering lessons every hour and even performances," she said. "Anyone who doesn't know how to dance, even seasoned dancers, can come and join us."

"When you're there and you're into it, you probably won't want to leave, you'll want to stay till the very end."

Cuban singer Adis Rodriguez will be closing out the show on Saturday with her seven-piece band. (Submitted by Adis Rodriguez)

Cuban singer Adis Rodriguez will be closing out the show Saturday night with her seven-piece band, Adis Rodriguez & Havana 1950s.

"I think it's a great place to showcase all the amazing talent we have in the city," she said.

She says audiences can expect some of her repertoire as well as songs requested by the audience to end the first day.

"You get that last bit of energy and it's amazing what you can do with an audience that think they're done for the day," Rodriguez said. "You think you're tired? Oh wait, the next two hours are going to be amazing."

"You don't know how to move your feet so much? That's why you move your hips, move your shoulders and you're going to get into it. And before you know it, your feet are going to be doing the one, two, three."