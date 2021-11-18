TPH recommends students at Scarborough Islamic school be sent home after COVID-19 outbreak

Toronto Public Health has recommended students at the Salaheddin Islamic School in Scarborough be dismissed from in-person learning after identifying 13 cases of COVID-19 there.

The city's public health agency says eight of those cases were identified on Thursday alone.

"We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 transmission in the school," TPH said in a tweet.

The agency has recommended students be dismissed starting Friday, and says it has notified close contacts to ask them to stay at home, monitor for symptoms and get tested.

TPH says it will work closely with its partners at the school to determine when to resume in-person learning.