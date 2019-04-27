Royal Canadian Navy sailors put their search and rescue skills to the test during training exercise

Members of the Royal Canadian Navy teamed up on Saturday with civilian search and rescue organizations for an emergency flood assistance and search and rescue training exercise.

The training lasted four hours from 2 to 6 p.m. and was held at HMCS York, on Lake Shore Blvd West.

Naval Reserve Commander Mike Hopper said the aim of the exercise — which involved a helicopter, small boats and divers — was to strengthen capabilities in domestic emergency flood response operations, and refresh small boat skills.

"We do an exercise like this in Ontario twice a year, once in the spring and once in the late fall," Hopper told CBC Toronto.

(CBC)

Meanwhile, HMCS York commanding officer Walter Moniz said training is crucial, given the frequency and scale of flood events. He pointed to the flooding in Quebec as an example.

"Typically the police [and] firefighters are the first to respond. When it's a much larger scenario where you've got flooding that's in excess of what we would typically see, that's where we're called in to provide assistance to those first responders," Moniz told CBC Toronto.

"It [flooding] does happen from time to time and unfortunately it looks as if it's happening a little bit more often. That's why we practise these skill sets in order to stay fresh and provide the sailors with the equipment to help out our fellow Canadians."

(CBC)

Saturday's exercise includes the participation of other reserve units from Central Region and it was designed to test and validate the emergency response skills of sailors who are required to maintain individual readiness and proficiency in anticipation of domestic flood deployment operations.

HMCS York consists of 340 members from the Greater Toronto Area. The Naval Reserve provides the Royal Canadian Navy with trained sailors to meet the operational requirements assigned by the Government of Canada.