Ryerson Students' Union files police report over $250k credit card bill controversy

The Ryerson Students' Union (RSU) has asked Toronto police to investigate alleged financial mismanagement by former union heads.

The scandal first emerged in Jan. 2019, when an RSU credit card bill with approximately $250,000 in questionable spending was revealed by The Eyeopener, Ryerson's student newspaper.

The spending allegedly took place over an eight-month period dating to May 2018. The bill included purchases at LCBO locations, a shisha lounge, Casino Rama and a credit risk company, The Eyeopener reported.

Former RSU president Ram Ganesh was impeached following the allegations. His replacement, Maklane deWever, announced that PricewaterhouseCoopers would lead a full forensic audit of the expenses in March 2019.

The union was seeking to regain students' trust following the spending scandal, deWever said at the time.

The forensic audit is now complete and the RSU has filed a report with Toronto police.

The irregular spending allegedly began in May 2018, around the time former president Ram Ganesh began his term as head of the RSU. (Provided by The Eyeopener)

"We look forward to the Toronto Police Service becoming an important partner in our organization's effort toward delivering justice to the students we represent," the RSU said in a statement.

The RSU says it will provide more details about the forensic audit during a meeting on Feb. 3. It will also be available to view online following that meeting.

Toronto police confirmed to CBC Toronto that a report was filed on Monday, but an investigation has not yet started.