Ryerson University to change its name

Ryerson University's board of directors has voted to change the Toronto school's name over concerns about the man the institution is named for and his links to Canada's residential schools.

In a post on the school's website Thursday, president and vice-chancellor Mohamed Lachemi announced the change is forthcoming as part of 22 recommendations made by the university's Standing Strong (Mash Koh Wee Kah Pooh Win) Task Force.

Egerton Ryerson is considered one of the primary architects of the residential school system and, in recent years, staff and students had been calling for both the removal of his statue and for the university to change its name.

The statue was toppled earlier this year, amid the discovery of unmarked burial sites on the former grounds of residential schools this summer.

In response to the growing controversy, the university formed the task force to reconsider the university's name, Egerton Ryerson's legacy and other commemorative elements on campus.

The group's 22 recommendations included renaming the institution, sharing materials to recognize the legacy of Egerton Ryerson and providing more opportunities to learn about Indigenous history and Indigenous-colonial relations.

"The report provides a full picture of the past and present commemoration of Egerton Ryerson, yet the recommendations are not based on either vilification or vindication of the individual," Lachemi wrote, adding that the task force has shown how the school "can move forward and write the next chapter in our history."