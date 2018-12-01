Ryerson University's first Indigenous designer in residence hopes to inspire fashion students

Fashion designer Angela DeMontigny says she's been showcasing the beauty of her culture in her clothing and accessories for years.

Now, as Ryerson University's first Indigenous designer in residence, she's eager to encourage fashion students at the school to do the same.

"I've been giving them some inspiration and mentoring them to start being really authentic," DeMontigny​ told CBC's Our Toronto.

"They're starting to embrace that and it's really cool."

DeMontigny is Cree and Métis, and her designs have been flaunted on runways around the globe. Her most recent collection is called Of the Stars.

"I'm trying to show people we have a connection with the stars, the sun and the moon," she said.

"We call them our grandfather and grandmother."

Demontigny's boutique in Hamilton showcases her pieces, along with the work of other Indigenous artists. ( (Marta Hewson/DeMontigny Boutique|Gallery))

'Be more mindful of who you're buying from'

As a designer in residence, DeMontigny delivers lectures to the students and mentors them.

She says she's seeing a shift in the fashion industry from gender equality to more diversity, but she's still working to educate more people about cultural appropriation.

"There is a lot of confusion about it," she said.

"If you're buying it from a large company or someone who is not Indigenous then that is appropriation."

DeMontigny says it's important to do your research.

"Buy from an Indigenous artist or designer and support that small business," she said.

"Be more mindful of who you're buying from, what you're buying."

DeMontigny's boutique in Hamilton, Ont. also showcases the work of other Indigenous artists. As a designer who's been in the business for 25 years — and whose work is recognized — she aims to highlight up-and-coming Indigenous talent, from artists to models.

"I hope that we become major players in the global fashion industry and that our work as Indigenous designers is respected and purchased," DeMontigny said.

"I hope that also helps young Indigenous people aspire to have careers in fashion or the creative industry."