Amid controversy, Ryerson University changes name to Toronto Metropolitan University

The former Ryerson University has officially changed its name to Toronto Metropolitan University.

The school's board of directors voted last August to change the school's name over concerns about the man the institution had been named for and his links to Canada's residential schools.

Egerton Ryerson is considered one of the primary architects of the residential school system and, in recent years, staff and students had been calling for the university to change its name.

"I cannot think of a better name than Toronto Metropolitan University," said President and Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Lachemi, in a statement. "Metropolitan is a reflection of who we have always been — an urban institution dedicated to excellence, innovation, and inclusion and who we aim to be — a place where all feel welcome, seen, represented and celebrated."

The change was made as part of 22 recommendations made by the university's Standing Strong (Mash Koh Wee Kah Pooh Win) Task Force.

Truth and Reconciliation was a key priority for the school in considering a new name, the school said in a news release, adding that officials are committed to implementing all of the task force's recommendations.

A statue of Egerton Ryerson, one of the architects of the residential school system, lies on the grounds of the university after being toppled in June of 2021. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The group's 22 recommendations included renaming the institution, sharing materials to recognize the legacy of Egerton Ryerson and providing more opportunities to learn about Indigenous history and Indigenous-colonial relations.

"This is a very important moment in our university's history as we move forward with a name that better reflects our values and can take us into the future," said Lachemi.

The statue of Egerton Ryerson that once stood on the school's campus was toppled earlier this year, amid the discovery of unmarked grave sites on the grounds of former residential schools.

The day after, hundreds of professors and other faculty members at the school signed a letter demanding that the university change its name.