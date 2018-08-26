Ryerson University welcomes 1st-year students on Move-In Day

Hundreds of eager first-year Ryerson University students moved into campus residences Sunday as part of the university's Move-In Day.

The big move for students comes a week ahead of when classes are scheduled to start, and Ryerson says the time between moving in and starting classes gives students enough time to get used to the campus and city.

Ian Crookshank, Ryerson's interim vice-provost (students) and director of housing and residence life, says Move-In Day is like a "season opener" for the university and that by the end of the day on Sunday 1,400 students will have moved into three buildings on campus.

"We help them with a lot of the lifting," Crookshank told CBC Toronto. "The process is quite seamless. They pick up their keys and on their way they go."

Ian Crookshank, Ryerson's interim vice-provost (students) and director of housing and residence life, says Move-In Day is like a 'season opener' for the university. (Andy Hincenbergs/CBC)

The university says that later in the day the students will have a floor meeting and an opening ceremony where they will have the opportunity to meet with their new roommates.

"They're going to hang out over the course of this evening and hear a little bit about what residence is about," Crookshank added. "It's kind of a big kick-off day."

Nicole Murray was one of the many who packed their bags and moved in on campus Sunday. The first-year performance production student from Halifax arrived in the city yesterday with her family.

Nicole Murray is a first-year performance production student from Halifax and arrived in Toronto with her family on Saturday. (Andy Hincenbergs/CBC)

"[I'm] hopeful to meet more people. There's a lot of groups and programs like Facebook groups and stuff where they've been communicating a lot," she said. "There's going to be a lot of orientation stuff that's planned. I'm going to check some of that out, see what's going on."

And Crookshank says there will be many events to keep students out and about for orientation week.

Ryerson University welcomed hundred of first-year students who moved into campus residences Sunday. (Andy Hincenbergs/CBC)

"We've got a bunch of big things happening," he said. "One of the big events is the big opening ceremonies on Tuesday where we're figuring that we will have 3,500 students or more."

He also says there will be a concert Wednesday night and that on Thursday, the university's Student Learning Centre will host SLC Live, which will have Ryerson-currated art installations and music.

International students

For some students, Move-In Day wasn't just moving onto campus but also into a new country.

Sheherzad Khan, a first-year International University Foundation Program student, says as her dad is a diplomat that she has been to countries like France, Germany, Sri Lanka, India and Turkey, but that here in Toronto she is looking forward to her first time away from home.

"I have high expectations because I love this university," she said. "I think it's going to be pretty fun."

Jesse Padveen came to Ryerson from Los Angeles for film studies and says that he's excited for the experience and the opportunity to meet new people.

"I met like two people [and] I just got here not too long ago," he said. "Everyone is nicer. The education system I think is a lot better."