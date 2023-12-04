Ryan Reynolds, Auston Matthews headline star-studded SickKids ad
Deadpool star, and seemingly perpetual good guy, Ryan Reynolds is lending his likeness to a new fundraising campaign ad for Toronto hospital SickKids, showcasing the chaos that follows many children around.
Crooner Michael Bublé rounds out fundraiser showcasing the ‘joy’ kids can bring
It features several standout moments, and cameo appearances from Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, as well as Grammy award-winning musician Michael Bublé.
You can watch it here: