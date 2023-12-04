Content
Ryan Reynolds, Auston Matthews headline star-studded SickKids ad

Deadpool star, and seemingly perpetual good guy, Ryan Reynolds is lending his likeness to a new fundraising campaign ad for Toronto hospital SickKids, showcasing the chaos that follows many children around.

Crooner Michael Bublé rounds out fundraiser showcasing the ‘joy’ kids can bring

A man wearing a suit smiles slightly. Behind him is a blurry background, where the word "Netflix" can be seen.
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is front and centre in a new fundraising ad for The Hospital for Sick Children. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/The Associated Press)

It features several standout moments, and cameo appearances from Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, as well as Grammy award-winning musician Michael Bublé.

You can watch it here:

