Expect rush hour delays after vehicle rollover closes lane of Gardiner near Jameson
Toronto

Vehicle rolled but landed back on its wheels, police say

CBC News ·
A vehicle rollover on the Gardiner Expressway at Jameson is expected to snarl rush hour traffic on Wednesday morning. (Canadian Press)

Police are warning drivers to expect delays along the Gardiner Expressway west of Jameson Avenue after a vehicle rollover.

The call came in the early hours of Wednesday morning for reports of the rollover in the westbound lanes of the expressway. A tweet by Toronto police said the vehicle rolled but landed back on its wheels.

There has been extensive guardrail damage, police said.

One lane will remain closed on the expressway "until the damage has been repaired, and the roadway has been deemed safe," the tweet read.

"Expect extensive delays in both directions thru the morning rush. Plan alternates," the tweet continued.

There's no word on any injuries.

