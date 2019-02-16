Runway reopens at Billy Bishop Airport after small plane flips over

A small plane ended up on its roof at Billy Bishop Airport Saturday evening, closing the runway and canceling evening flights.

Emergency crews were called around 5:40 p.m. after a single-engine aircraft landed and veered off the runway, Sarah Sutton, a spokesperson for Ports Toronto, which operates the airport, told CBC Toronto in an email.

Toronto police tweeted that the plane was on its roof, and reported that its sole occupant, the pilot, suffered minor injuries. But according to Sutton, the pilot was uninjured in the incident. She added that the aircraft belongs to Island Air, a flight school and charter company that operates out of the airport.

The incident closed the main runway, which led to the cancellation of some evening flights as crews worked to remove the aircraft, Sutton said. According to flight information on the airport's website, that included four arriving flights and two departing flights.

February 16: The main runway has re-opened and operations will resume as normal in the morning. Thank you for your patience. —@BBishopAirport

The runway reopened later Saturday evening, and operations will "resume as normal in the morning," Sutton said.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified.