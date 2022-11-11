Police unclear if loose horses contributed to Newmarket crash

A person was rushed to the hospital without vital signs early on Friday morning after a single-vehicle collision that may have been impacted by dozens of horses roaming loose on the road.

York Regional Police has few details about the status of the victim or what caused the accident, but said a stretch of Davis Drive in Newmarket was closed as a result of the car crash.

Shortly before 3 a.m. police had tweeted a warning to nearby drivers that there were between 20 and 30 horses on the road. The horses were roaming about when police arrived, according to Staff Sgt. Peter Cheung.

He said it's not clear which farm the horses came from or what role the horses did or didn't play in the accident.