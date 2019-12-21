Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays
Buckingham Palace says no details to be released about royal trio's precise location
If you're out and about in Canada this holiday season and happen to spot a couple with a young boy that look remarkably like Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their son Archie, your eyes may not be deceiving you.
The royal trio are in Canada for a private visit during which they will celebrate Christmas and ring in the new year.
In an email to The Canadian Press from Hannah Howard, the deputy communications secretary to the Queen, says "they are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."
Howard adds that the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to spend private family time in Canada "reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both."
Trudeau tweets warm welcome
However, the email also notes that for security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details about where exactly the royals are, and further requests that their privacy is respected.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted out a greeting Friday night that said "Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we're all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You're among friends, and always welcome here."
Prince Harry has been a frequent visitor to Canada, and Meghan also spent several years here during her seven-season stint acting in the television drama Suits before becoming a member of the Royal Family.
