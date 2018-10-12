Roy Zamora, 26, identified as victim of fatal shooting in North York

Police have released the identity of the victim killed in a shooting in North York on Thursday afternoon.

Roy Zamora, 26, was shot in his vehicle just after 2 p.m. at Camborne Avenue and Dalraith Road, near Keele Street and Highway 401.

Emergency crews found the Toronto man with obvious trauma. He later died at the scene.

Police are looking for two suspects. Both are described as male, aged 18 to 25, 6'0'', and wearing all black. They were last seen fleeing in a grey hatchback vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.