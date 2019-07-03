Organizers cancel Roxodus Music Fest due to impact of heavy rain on venue

A large rock music festival slated to take place northwest of Barrie, Ont. next week has been cancelled due to the impact of recent heavy rain on the venue, organizers say.

The Roxodus Music Festival, scheduled for July 11 to 14 at the Edenvale Airport in Stayner, Ont., was cancelled on Wednesday. Organizers said the venue in Clearview Township would not be ready in time.

Aerosmith, Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick, Peter Frampton, Billy Idol and Blondie, among others, were expected to perform.

"During the past couple of months, our venue at Edenvale Airport has battled tremendous rainy weather that has impacted our ability to produce the festival," organizers said in the posting.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to find a solution in which the show can go on but unfortunately, we could not make it happen this year. Our dream of producing a 'once in a lifetime experience' has been put on hold as we take the much-needed time to nurture our venue into a premier landmark in Ontario."

Organizers said information about ticket refunds will be release shortly.