Firefighters bring downtown rowhouse blaze under control

Toronto firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze at a downtown rowhouse early Wednesday.

Crews were initially called to the address on River Street, north of Gerrard Street East, just after 6 a.m. They arrived to find heavy flames from a fire burning on the second level of the home.

The blaze appeared to be largely under control by about 8:30 a.m., according to a Toronto Fire spokesperson.

There were no reports of injuries, though some occupants of adjacent houses had to leave their homes and shelter on TTC buses.

Some flames spread to the neighbouring addresses, the spokesperson said. Searches of all the affected homes were completed and all were found to be empty.