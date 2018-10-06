Man in life-threatening condition after vehicle hits pole at Rouge Hill GO station

A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition early Saturday after his vehicle hit a pole in the parking lot of the Rouge Hill GO station.

Emergency crews had trouble extricating the man after the single vehicle crash near Lawrence Avenue East, east of Port Union Road, according to police.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has dashboard camera video is urged to call police.

We are currently investigating a serious injury collision that occurred this morning around 1:30 am on Lawrence Avenue E at the Rouge Hill GO Station. If you witnessed or have dash cam video of the incident, please call our office at (416)808-1900 or Crime Stoppers <a href="https://twitter.com/1800222TIPS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1800222TIPS</a> <a href="https://t.co/taj4EGTSim">pic.twitter.com/taj4EGTSim</a> —@TPSTrafficDC