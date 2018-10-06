Skip to Main Content
Man in life-threatening condition after vehicle hits pole at Rouge Hill GO station

A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition early Saturday after his vehicle hit a pole in the parking lot of Rouge Hill GO station.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Emergency crews had trouble extricating a man from this vehicle after it hit a pole early Saturday. (Scott Matthews/Twitter)

Emergency crews had trouble extricating the man after the single vehicle crash near Lawrence Avenue East, east of Port Union Road, according to police.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has dashboard camera video is urged to call police.

