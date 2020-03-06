Public high school teachers union to pause rotating strikes next week

The union representing Ontario's public high school teachers says it is pausing its rotating strikes starting next week.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) says it will make the move to minimize the disruption to student activities scheduled during March break.

"Our intent has always been to minimize the impact our labour actions have on students," said OSSTF President Harvey Bischoff in a statement.

The union has been holding regular rotating strikes since late last year in a bid to pressure the Ontario government during contentious contract talks.

It says starting Monday it will instead expand a work-to-rule campaign it has been engaged in since November.

The union said in a press release the expanded work-to-rule campaign will have "minimal impact on the learning environment."

As part of that service withdrawal, teachers will not complete activities like participating in some meetings, organize professional development day seminars or work on course writing.

The union currently does not have any talks scheduled with the government.

