After 45 years, a beloved restaurant in Toronto's Rosedale neighbourhood is closing shop for good.

Dubi Filar and Esti Filar say they're hanging up their aprons to start their retirement. The business survived the COVID-19 pandemic and is actually doing well — but that's exactly why it's time to leave, they say.

"It's time," said Dubi.

"We're going to move on to other things. Family, travel, a little relaxation, take a vacation — an extended one."

The restaurant has seen its fair share of first dates, proposals, birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers and even weddings, the owners say, recalling when, during the pandemic, their own daughter got married at the restaurant in an effort to escape the rainy weather. Now, their grandson is running around the place much like their kids used to, they said.

"It's the time to go. Our kids don't want to continue, so we're going with a smile," said Esti.

Rosedale Diner is closing its doors after 45 years in business. (John Lesavage/CBC)

Gil Filar, the couple's 38-year-old son, recalls growing up in the restaurant with his sister since his parents were always working. As a kid, he made "potions" out of the creamers, ketchup and Milkettes the restaurant had for customers and took shots of 7Up.

He recalls moving up the ranks, from being a dishwasher to the restaurant's general manager today. But as much as he loves the diner and what it represents to his family, he says he wouldn't be in it without his parents.

"I worked my butt off here because of them," said Gil. "But the industry is always changing, it's very stressful, it's all consuming.

"I told them when you're ready, I'm ready."

Gil Filar, the son of Dubi and Esti Filar, says he has fond memories at the Rosedale Diner. (John Lesavage/CBC)

Since announcing the closure in November, the couple have been saying their goodbyes to customers and past employees alike. Dubi says a previous employee, who worked with the restaurant in the 1980s, recently came by to drop a card and give his thanks ahead of the final service date and goodbye party on Dec. 31.

"Employees, they become your family," said Esti. "You wouldn't believe how many are going to be here on the 31st."

Diners on why they keep coming back

Susan Merry says she's been coming to the restaurant for 40 years. She used to run a business across the street for majority of that time, and got to know the Filar family over time.

"What's kept me coming back is the great food, but the fact that Dubi and Esti are great friends," said Merry.

The restaurant is known for serving a variety of different food. It's perhaps most known for its duck poutine that was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Merry said while she's happy for the pair's retirement, she'll miss the diner greatly.

"The neighbourhood will never be the same," she said.

Daughter and mother duo Miranda Bowman, left, and Susan Merry, right, have been regular customers at the Rosedale Diner for years. (John Lesavage/CBC)

Miranda Bowman, Merry's daughter, said she's been coming to the restaurant since before she could remember. Roughly eight years ago she even worked at the diner for a few months.

"It felt always like family," said Bowman.

What's next for the Filars

As for what's next, Dubi says they'll find something to do. In fact, that entrepreneurial and creative spirit is something he credits to be one of the drivings forces behind the restaurant's success, as they always had something new on the menu.

"The next thing that we have as a project, we probably will do a cookbook going through the 40 years, Dubi said.

Although they're closing their doors for good, the family says they aren't sad. If anything, they feel lucky.

"It is home but now it can be a place in our memories," said Dubi.