Toronto Police superintendent Ron Taverner appointed new OPP commissioner

Ronald (Ron) Taverner has been appointed commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services Sylvia Jones announced Thursday.

Taverner, currently a superintendent with Toronto Police, will assume his post on Dec. 17 and will serve for a term of up to three years, Jones said.

He will replace Vince Hawkes, who retired this month after serving more than four years.

"I'm very pleased to appoint Ron Taverner as OPP Commissioner," Jones said. "He is a relationship builder, and I'm certain he will have a positive impact on policing across Ontario."

Jones said Taverner, who is currently Unit Commander of 12, 23, and 31 Divisions with the Toronto Police Service, was appointed by Cabinet, based on the unanimous recommendation of a selection committee comprised exclusively of members of the Ontario Public Service and supported by Odgers Berndtson, an executive search firm.

"With over 50 years' experience, Ron brings the support of front-line officers, community leaders and our respected law enforcement professionals," Jones said.

"We will be well served by an officer who has dedicated his life to making our communities a safer place to live."

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders, responding to the appointment, said Taverner is a huge asset for the people of Ontario.

"I can't think of a more qualified and dedicated leader for the job. He's been a strong advocate for the community and our city. The OPP's gain is Toronto's loss," Saunders said.

Meanwhile, Rob Jamieson, president of the Ontario Provincial Police Association said his union looks forward to working collaboratively with Taverner, "someone who has such a proven track record in law enforcement."