Breaking
Ron Taverner withdraws from consideration for OPP commissioner
Ron Taverner has requested that his name be withdrawn from consideration for commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police.
'This decision is not an easy one for me to make,' Taverner says
"This decision is not an easy one for me to make," Taverner wrote in a letter to Community Safety Minister Sylvia Jones. "I believe the OPP requires new leadership and a change in culture at its most senior levels."
Taverner's decision comes two days after the dismissal of OPP deputy commissioner Brad Blair.
Blair was dismissed Monday for allegedly revealing confidential OPP information, which the Ford government has called a breach of his oath as an officer.
More to come.
