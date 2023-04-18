Man charged after scamming victim out of $60K in online romance scheme, Peel police say

A 38-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested in connection with an alleged online romance scam that cost a victim more than $60,000.

In a news release Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said the suspect met the victim through an online dating site in January 2021 and communicated with them frequently through text and phone calls.

The suspect told the victim he was a contractor in South Africa and needed money that he would pay back, police said.

The victim sent the money through wire transfers to a Canadian bank account and also sent multiple Bitcoin transfers of over $35,000 to an exchange account in South Africa.

Police say investigators arrested the man on Monday. He's been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime in connection with the alleged scam.

He has since been released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.

"Scammers will use any means necessary to convince you that their requests are legitimate," police said in the release.

"Protect yourself, and always avoid sending money, property or personal information to someone you haven't met."