Male driver dead after being ejected from vehicle on Highway 401 near Milton

All westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Trafalgar Road are closed after a male driver was ejected from a vehicle and killed on Saturday evening.

The OPP were called to the scene near Milton just before 5 p.m. where they found vehicle in the ditch.

The driver, the vehicle's lone occupant, was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead on the scene, according OPP Const. Lauren Ball.

The OPP's collision reconstruction team is investigating.

The highway's westbound lanes are expected to be closed to traffic for several hours as a result of the collision.

Witnesses or anyone else with information on the crash is asked to contact the Port Credit OPP at 905-278-6131.