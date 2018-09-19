SIU investigating rollover crash at city-owned construction site that injured 3 people

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an attempted traffic stop ended in a rollover collision at a city-owned construction site overnight Wednesday.

Three people — a male teen, a female teen and a woman in her 20s — were hurt in the single-vehicle crash, according to Toronto paramedics. All three patients were taken to a trauma centre for treatment, one in life-threatening condition and the two others with serious injuries.

Emergency responders were called to the scene, near the intersection of Dundas Street W. and Lansdowne Avenue, around 2:45 a.m., paramedics said.

The vehicle rolled over within the boundaries of a city-owned construction site where the TTC was also doing streetcar track work, according to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green. Before the crash, Toronto police had attempted to stop the driver.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, an arms-length agency that probes any incidents in which a person is injured or dies during an interaction with police, confirmed early Wednesday that it has been called in.