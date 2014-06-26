Rolling Stones will rock out in Canada this summer during rescheduled tour

The Rolling Stones will head back to Canada and the U.S. this summer after rescheduling the North American leg of their upcoming tour so lead vocalist Mick Jagger could recover from heart surgery.

The group, known for a litany of rock classics such as Satisfaction and You Can't Always Get What You Want, announced Thursday its No Filter Tour is back on.

Jagger, 75, had heart valve replacement surgery in New York last month, according to Rolling Stones magazine. At the time, a representative for the rocker said he would "make a full recovery."

He posted a video of himself on social media earlier this week showing off his iconic dance moves post-treatment, and proving he is ready to take the stage.

On Thursday, he addressed fans on Twitter saying: "Looking forward to seeing you there!"

The rescheduled tour is set to begin in Chicago on June 21 and continue through August.

"All of the cities from the previously postponed shows are locked in," the band said in a statement.

This includes one Canadian stop along the way.

They'll rock Canada Day long weekend at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on June 29 — a sprawling field space about 130 kilometres northeast of Toronto.

Organizers have advised ticketholders that their existing tickets are valid for the original dates. Those who cannot attend a rescheduled performance, however, will receive a refund.