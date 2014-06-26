Rolling Stones will rock out in Canada this summer during rescheduled tour
Band to play in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on June 29 after Mick Jagger's heart surgery paused performance
The Rolling Stones will head back to Canada and the U.S. this summer after rescheduling the North American leg of their upcoming tour so lead vocalist Mick Jagger could recover from heart surgery.
The group, known for a litany of rock classics such as Satisfaction and You Can't Always Get What You Want, announced Thursday its No Filter Tour is back on.
Jagger, 75, had heart valve replacement surgery in New York last month, according to Rolling Stones magazine. At the time, a representative for the rocker said he would "make a full recovery."
He posted a video of himself on social media earlier this week showing off his iconic dance moves post-treatment, and proving he is ready to take the stage.
<a href="https://t.co/nx5JFB2ZuJ">pic.twitter.com/nx5JFB2ZuJ</a>—@MickJagger
On Thursday, he addressed fans on Twitter saying: "Looking forward to seeing you there!"
The rescheduled tour is set to begin in Chicago on June 21 and continue through August.
"All of the cities from the previously postponed shows are locked in," the band said in a statement.
This includes one Canadian stop along the way.
They'll rock Canada Day long weekend at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on June 29 — a sprawling field space about 130 kilometres northeast of Toronto.
Organizers have advised ticketholders that their existing tickets are valid for the original dates. Those who cannot attend a rescheduled performance, however, will receive a refund.
We are delighted to announce the new US and Canada tour dates today! All of the cities from the previously postponed shows are locked in, starting at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 21st and including a brand new date in New Orleans! <a href="https://t.co/019DDP3ZA8">https://t.co/019DDP3ZA8</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StonesNoFilter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StonesNoFilter</a> <a href="https://t.co/0C3R5rNfOX">pic.twitter.com/0C3R5rNfOX</a>—@RollingStones
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.