Rohinie Bisesar not criminally responsible for deadly Shoppers Drug Mart stabbing

Rohinie Bisesar has been found not criminally responsible for a fatal stabbing at a Shoppers Drug Mart in downtown Toronto.

Bisesar, 43, had pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the deadly attack on a complete stranger in December 2015.

The victim, newlywed Rosemarie Junor, died in hospital days after being stabbed in the heart. In court Tuesday, Junor's mother wore a T-shirt with a picture of the 28-year-old and the words "in loving memory."

Ontario Superior Court Justice John McMahon said the evidence was "overwhelming" that Bisesar has schizophrenia and didn't realize what she was doing was wrong. ​

"This tragic stabbing of an innocent person can only be described as a senseless and motiveless killing," McMahon said.

The unprovoked attack took place at a Shoppers location in Toronto's underground PATH system, a shopping concourse that links the city's financial district. The incident, which unfolded in a matter of seconds, was captured on the store's surveillance video.

Untreated schizophrenia

Crown and defence lawyers agreed that Bisesar walked into the store, stabbed Junor once with a small knife that was purchased at a dollar store, placed the weapon on a counter and walked out, but that she should be found not criminally responsible.

A forensic psychiatrist was the only witness to testify at the one-day trial last week, and concluded Bisesar was in the throes of a psychiatric breakdown due to untreated schizophrenia at the time of the attack.

Court heard that a second psychiatrist agreed with that assessment and both reported that Bisesar suffered from severe hallucinations and delusions that manifested as a voice commanding her to harm someone.

Bisesar was declared fit to stand trial last week.