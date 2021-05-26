Woman who fatally stabbed stranger in PATH system denied conditional release from hospital

A woman found not criminally responsible for a 2015 fatal stabbing in a Toronto drug store was denied conditional discharge from a mental health hospital this week, though the medical team treating her may still eventually allow her to return to the community.

In a decision released on Tuesday, the Ontario Review Board (ORB) ordered that Rohinie Bisesar, 46, must remain for now at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, where she has been undergoing treatment for the last five years.

The ORB annually reviews the status of each person in the province who has been not found criminally responsible or unfit to stand trial due to mental illness. The board did not provide reasons for its decision to keep Bisesar at the facility, though it will release further details in the coming weeks.

On Dec. 11. 2015, Bisesar stabbed Rosemarie Junor, 28, in the heart while Junor stood at the make up counter of a Shoppers Drug Mart in the underground PATH system. The two were strangers. Junor, a newlywed who was doing her Christmas shopping at the time, died in hospital several days later.

In November 2018, a judge ruled that there was "overwhelming evidence" that Bisesar had untreated schizophrenia and that she was in the midst of an episode when she stabbed Junor.

During the one-day, judge-only trial, the court heard testimony from a forensic psychiatrist who said that Bisesar suffered from severe hallucinations and delusions that manifested as a voice commanding her to harm someone.

Rosemarie Junor, 28, was shopping when she was stabbed in the heart by Bisesar, a stranger to her. (Toronto Police Service)

At a hearing before the ORB on May 19, 2021, one of the psychiatrists overseeing her treatment at CAMH said that Bisesar had made strides toward recovery, though she was still taking anti-psychotic medication for her condition.

Bisesar had passed financial security exams and had studied accounting through a university, Dr. Georgia Walton said. Bisesar, who was working on Bay Street at the time of the stabbing, had expressed interest in trying to return to the finance industry, Walton added.

Given her apparent improvements, Bisesar's lawyer argued she should be granted conditional release from the hospital and be allowed to return to the broader community under supervision. Walton, however, told the board that a release was premature, even with the improvements Bisesar has made.

In its Tuesday decision, the ORB sided with her medical team and ordered that Bisesar continue to undergo treatment at CAMH.

As per its May 2020 review of her status, however, the board said her treatment program could include visits into the wider Toronto community with direct or indirect supervision, as well as a potential move to pre-approved accommodations off the CAMH campus.

If they do allow Bisesar to re-enter the community, those in charge at CAMH must notify local police and detail the conditions under which she is allowed to be there, the ORB ordered.

She is also not allowed to have or be in the company of a person who has firearms, ammunition or any other weapons, the board said.